Perdido Chamber Golf Oct. 11 at A.C. Read

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce and Printing Pros will host the Red, White, and Birdies Golf Scramble on Friday, October 11th, at the picturesque A.C. Read Golf Course, located on Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. The tourney supports military programs and initiatives through the Perdido Key Area Chamber Foundation. Cost is $400 per team for chamber members, $300 per team for military and $500 for non-chamber members. Players can also sign up as individuals. More info: 850-492-4660, info@perdidochamber.com, perdidochamber.com.