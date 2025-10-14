Perdido Chamber Golf Oct. 27 at A.C. Read

The Perdido Key Area Red, White, and Birdies Golf Scramble will be held on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. (shotgun start) at A.C. Read Golf Course on NAS Pensacola. Lunch will be served at turn.

Enjoy a lively day on the greens while supporting the Chamber and building valuable connections. Non-military participants must complete the 5512 Security Form for base access.

Cost for Chamber members is $125 fo individual and $500 per team. Cost for those in the military is $100 for individuals and $400 per team. Others can register for $150 for individual and $600 per team. For more info, call 850-492-4660 or email info @perdidochamber.com.