Perdido Chamber hosts Red, White & Blues Golf Tourney Nov. 6

Event at A.C. Reed supports military programs and initiatives

The Red, White and Birdies Golf Scramble is a Charity Golf Tournament hosted by the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce and the Perdido Area Chamber Foundation. The event will be held on November 6 at the A.C. Read Golf Course onboard NAS Pensacola. Shotgun start is at 10 a.m. Registration fees are $75 per player/$300 per team for active duty and retired military. Civilians play for $100 per player/$400 per team. Deadline for entry is October 23. For more information or to register to play, go to PerdidoChamber.com or call 850-492-4660.

Military and civilian golfers alike are invited to compete and enjoy a great day of golf while supporting the Chamber’s military initiatives and programs, most notably, the Star-Spangled Salute Military Appreciation Festival held on Armed Forces Day in May. All active duty, retired and DOD employees are treated to a free day of family fun including a luau, active games, and prize drawings during the fest.

A.C. Read Golf Course is on the Florida Historical Golf Course registry. With its old Naval live oaks, many water holes and coveted location along Bayou Grande, it is one of the most beautiful courses in the Navy as well as the Florida panhandle. A.C. Read Golf Club offers 27 championship holes with an additional 18 hole executive course.