Perdido Chamber LeadHer Lunch May 8 at Grand Lagoon Yacht Club

Florida State Representative Michelle Salzman will be the featured speaker at the May 8 Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce LeadHer Luncheon at the Grand Lagoon Yacht Club. The luncheon is part of the Chamber’s ongoing initiative Women Mean Business and its goal to empower, connect, and inspire women in business and leadership roles throughout the community. Tickets are $28 for members and $38 for non-members. Seating is limited, and early registration is encouraged. For more info call 850.4792.4660 or register online at perdidochamber. com.

“LedHer is all about elevating women and creating opportunities for connection and growth,” said Chamber President