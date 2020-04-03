Perdido Chamber promoting member-to-member program

The Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce has urged its membership to offer discounts and special promotions and post them on its PerdidoChamber.com website under the hot deals and Member to Member Deals icons.

“We will be posting numerous content pieces directed at specific industries such as curbside pickups for food service, programs to help small business work virtually, as well as a generic ‘help a small business’ type campaigns,’’ said PKCC Director Dana Pagador.