Perdido Chamber Salty Swing June 15 at Perdido Bay Golf Club

Formerly know as the Red, White & Birdies, the Salty Swing Golf Scramble will be held on June 15 at Perdido Bay Golf Club. The tournament kicks off with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, so gather your foursome and get ready for a salty day of fun on the greens.

The scramble is designed for all levels of play—whether you’re a seasoned golfer or brand new to the game. With the best ball format, everyone can join in the fun. All you need is one good shot on your team to keep the game rolling.

Awards will be given for top teams on the leaderboard, plus a special prize for the team that finishes last but has the most fun doing it.

Registration: is $125 per golfer and $500 per foursome and includes mulligans, tee blasters, beverages on the course and lunch.

Come for the golf, stay for the fun, and get ready to swing salty and tee happy. of the area. Info: business.perdidochamber.com/events or call 850-492-4660.