Perdido Ecumenical Choir Christmas Concert Dec. 8

The Perdido Ecumenical Choir’s annual Christmas Concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m at Holy Spirit Catholi Church. This year’s selections include some popular and much-loved songs. A reception will follow in the Holy Spirit Family Life Center. The church is located at 10650 Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola. For more information or with questions, email kjohansen@shcs.ptdiocese.org or call 850-748-5336.