Perdido issues addressed at Commissioner Bergosh’s Town Hall

Among the Perdido Key issues covered by Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh (pictured) during a Sept. 18 Town Hall at the Perdido Bay United Methodist Church were traffcic back-upconcerns about the roundabout at the Perdido Key Drive/Johnson Beach Road intersection, according to The Perdido Key Assn. monthly newsletter compiled by board member Charles Krupnick.

The roundabout is small because of land use restrictions and requires substantial caution in its use. The county has collected additional information on traffic flow at the intersection using remote cameras and continues to investigate what changes if any, such as bypasses, should be made to improve traffic flow while ensuring safety.

Other traffic issues discussed were:

• Concerns about traffic increase from the Altura apartment complex at the north end of Theo Baars Bridge.

• Plans and proposals for improvements to Sorrento Rd. that include a new traffic light on Sorrento Rd. at the entrance to Perdido Bay County Club that will be installed tjis month.

• The We Are Perdido proposal for incorporation of an the Escambia County area west of Blue Angel Pkwy, including Perdido Key. While stating his neutrality on the issue, Commissioner Bergosh said he beleived increased property owner fees would be necessary.

• The River Road closure for culvert replacement that will start later this month with construction to be completed in February.

• Construction of the new Perdido Bay public boat ramp off Lillian Hwy. is ongoing and should e completed in March.

• Construction of the Perdido Key Multi-Use Path continues and should be completed by June.

• Commissioner Bergosh signaled his support for a rewrite of the county’s land development code along with requiring public notification of large apartment complex construction as well as some form of developer infrastructure responsibility such as concurrency.

• The commissioner supports underground utilities for Perdido Key and is investigating means to fund the conversion.

• Beach Access locations #2 and #3 will likely be getting new parking area surfaces but those locations will also lose their restroom buildings, which will create a few more parking areas. The county will shift to portable units like Beach Access #4 in place of the restroom buildings.

• The Commissioner discussed his support for more beach access areas and parking, including the 75 ft public access easement apparent for some Perdido Key beachfront properties, an issue popular with the audience. A recent Commissioner Bergosh blog entry indicated possible legal action from some beachfront property owners regarding the easement. To view the town hall meeting, go to youtube.com/watch?v=kNPFoxLNh14&t=684s.