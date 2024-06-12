Perdido Key Chamber Honors Centurian WW II Vet Lt. Com. Cash Barber At Military Appreciation Luncheon

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its first-ever Military Appreciation Luncheon at Grand Lagoon Yacht Club in honor of Military Appreciation Month. The May 23 luncheon provided a unique opportunity to come together to honor both active duty and retired service members. About 60 attendees heard an inspiring keynote message from Rear Admiral Kyle Cozad (USN) Retired. Cozad is currently the President & CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. The Perdido Key Area Chamber Foundation presented the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon with a plaque for being the number one support group in the entire nation for Wreaths Across America. Last year, the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon placed 28,000 wreaths at Barrancas National Cemetery. World War II vet LCDR Clyde “Cash” Barber was recognized for his 30 years of service in the military and ongoing efforts to support and remember our military at the National Naval Aviation Museum. Barber recently celebrated his 100th birthday. (Photos by Daly Photography)