Perdido Key finally gets its own mailbox

Thanks to a lobbying push from The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce Business Development Committee, a new postal box has been installed at the Villagio Shopping Centre, enhancing convenience and accessibility for residents, businesses, and visitors.

The postal box is located at 13700 Perdido Key Drive Perdido Key, FL 32507 on the first floor to the left upon entering. For more PKCC info, visit perdidochamber.com.