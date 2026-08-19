Perdido Key Kids Park will re-open on Sept. 3

Perdido Kids Park, closed for renovations since April due to deteriorating conditions, will re-open on Sept. 3 with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting that will include Escambia County officials and members of the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon, the group that spearheaded construction of the original park in 2010.

Improvements to park, located at located at 10004 Gulf Beach Hwy., will include new durable playground equipment, new ADA accessible amenities and new fencing. Several components of the original park were able to be retained, including the original children’s handprint wall, climbing trees, swings, the existing picnic table pavilion, and the airplane rocker toys.l

“”I’m especially excited that we were able to preserve several original components that hold sentimental value for many families, including the original children’s handprint wall, climbing trees, and the airplanes,’’ said District 2 Commissioner Mike Kohler. “Our Parks and Recreation team has been working incredibly hard on this project, and I look forward to seeing many families and children of all ages enjoy this new and improved park in District 2.”

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