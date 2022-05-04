Perdido Key Music Fest May 6-8 at Playa Del Rio

Playa del Rio & Sandy Roots will kick off a summer of concerts on Ole River with the May 6-8 Perdido Key Music Festival, a charity event for the Frank Brown Songwriters Fest Foundation. The fest will feature 15 bands and 50 musicians.

There is no admission fee to the fest or the summer concert series that follows. But donations to the FBISF and the musicians are appreciated. Dates are subject to change and weather conditions may cause cancellations. The concerts are bring your own chairs and BYOB. No pets allowed, and there is free parking in the gravel parking lot behind the Snappy Foods. Playa del Rio RV Resort is located at 16990 Perdido Key Dr. on Perdido Key.

“Playa del Rio & Sandy Roots Records welcome our local community, family and friends to join us for all the great music events planned this summer and look forward to seeing y’all,’’ said RV Park owner and event founder Mark McBride.

“Music is a part of our soul,” he added.

Friday, May 6

1 – Royal Horses

2:45 – Steve Oliver & Nikki Nelson, Bobby Keel, Kyle Coulahan

4:30 – JoJo Pres

6:30 – Saucy FuzZ

8:30 – Rhonda Hart Band

Saturday, May 7

1 – Katz N the Shag Wagon

2:45 – Dark Waters Project

4:30 – Jenna McClellan Band

6:30 – Chris Beverly Experience

8:30 – Red & the Revelers

Sunday, May 8

1 – SOB Smokey Otis Band

3 – Funky Lampshades

4:45 – Tyler Livingston &

The Absolutes

6:45 – Christina Christian Band

Pictured: Playa del Rio RV Resort owner and HoodStock Music Fest founder Mark McBride presented a check for $20,000 to the Frank Brown Music Fest Foundation founder Joe Gilchrist during the 2021 FBISF. Christina Christian and Nick Biebricher, co-owners of Sandy Roots Records, a Perdido Key based recording studio and event company, helped produce the festival with McBride