Perdido Key Music Fest will be May 2-3 at ‘Bama

Co-founders of the Perdido Key Music Festival (PKMF) stand behind the donation check for funds collectively raised from the 2025 festival and special events the fest founders sponsored in 2024 when the fest was postponed due to construction at the venue. In 2025, PKMF was hosted by Warrior Beer Company and sponsored by the Flora-Bama, the Mark A. McBride Arts & Music Fund, Playa del Rio RV Resort and (pictured) McBride, Sean “Pee Wee” Tierce and Taylor Garrard.

This year, fans of the PKMF will gather May 2-3 in the Flora-Bama Tent Stage from 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. each day.

According to McBride, the event’s founder, the fest started as a small backyard songwriter jam at his Perdido Key RV park as a tribute to the Frank Brown Songwriters Fest. Funds raised at the fest support the FBISF Foundation and the Gulf Coast Musicians Medical Fund.