Perdido Key, Pleasure Isle record first sea turtle nests

Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers (above) recorded Perdido Key’s first sea turtle nest of the season early in the morning on May 31.

On the Alabama side of the state line, Share the Beach volunteers have had an amazing first month of the nesting season. the first nest was recorded on May 7, and nine nests were being monitored as of May 31.

June and July are the busiest nesting months along the Gulf Coast, so more nests are expected in the coming weeks.

For nesting females, white lights on the beach may deter them from nes]

]ting or cause them to abandon a nesting attempt, also known as a false crawl. Furniture, tents and toys left on the beach overnight create obstacles for nesting turtles and can injure or trap them on the beach. If you encounter a nesting turtle, turn off all lights and retreat a safe distance away.

Bring in all trash and beach items every night, keep white lights (including flash lights and flash photos) off the beach, fill in holes and knock down sand castles, and remember to stay back and stay quiet if you happen upon a sea turtle.

To report a nesting in Alabama, call 1-866-Sea-Turtle or 1-866-732-8878). In Florida, dead or injured sea turtles should be reported to Escambia County Marine Resources at (850) 426-1257 or the FWC Wildlife Alert line at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922).

Help protect nesting sea turtles & Wildlife:

• Lights Out! Female turtles prefer dark, quiet beaches for nesting and hatchlings need dark skies to find the Gulf of Mexico. Leave the flashlights and cell phones at home or use a red flashlight when on the beach at night. Turn off beach-facing lights and close windows and curtains to keep our beaches dark.

• Leave No Trace! Remove all furniture and toys from the beach when you’re done for the day, including hammocks, tents, canopies, chairs, toys and sports equipment.

• Look Out Below! Boaters should be on the lookout for sea turtles and manatees resting at the surface or feeding in shallow waters. Use a lookout when operating at high speeds and slow down when approaching docks and marinas.

• If You Dig It, Fill It! Large holes are hazardous to both wildlife and people. Avoid digging large holes and fill in all holes.

, trenches or moats at the end of your visit.