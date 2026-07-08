Perdido Key Rotary Club has new officers

The Rotary Club of Perdido Key held their New Officer Installation and Social, June 4 at Grand Lagoon Yacht Club. New officers are: Keith Wilkins, President; Chris Henderson, President Elect; Jeff Turner, Vice President; Bill Mayo, Treasurer and Ronnie Yaden, Membership Director and Past President Sandra Jennings.

The club finished out their 25/26 general meeting with a fascinating presentation by Retired NASA Astronaut Ken Cameron. For more interesting speakers, community service and great socialization, please join club members for a free breakfast on Wednesday mornings, 7:30 a.m. at The Point Church, 13801 Innerarity Point Rd.