Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Latest:
News

Perdido Key Rotary Club has new officers

Mullet Wrapper

Perdido Key Rotary Club has new officers

The Rotary Club of Perdido Key held their New Officer Installation and Social, June 4 at Grand Lagoon Yacht Club. New officers are: Keith Wilkins, President; Chris Henderson, President Elect; Jeff Turner, Vice President; Bill Mayo, Treasurer and Ronnie Yaden, Membership Director and Past President Sandra Jennings.
The club finished out their 25/26 general meeting with a fascinating presentation by Retired NASA Astronaut Ken Cameron. For more interesting speakers, community service and great socialization, please join club members for a free breakfast on Wednesday mornings, 7:30 a.m. at The Point Church, 13801 Innerarity Point Rd.