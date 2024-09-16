Perdido Key volunteers to clean, beaches, roads

Perdido Key will participate in International Coastal Cleanups on the roadways and Gulf of Mexico and Ole River beaches and on Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. til noon.

Volunteers can meet at East Access Area of Perdido Key State Park (15301 Perdido Key Dr.) to clean along the Gulf. In previous years, volunteers met at the West Area of the Park) Info: Emily.Price@FloridaDEP.gov.

The Perdido roadway cleanup volunteers should meet at the Chamber of Commerce, 15500 Perdido Key Dr. Info: allenbizzell@cs.com.