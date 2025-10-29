Perdido Key’s inaugural Vets Day Boat Parade is Nov. 9

The first Perdido Key Veterans Day Boat Parade along Ole River is scheduled on Sunday, Nov. 9 beginning at 1 p.m. at Sunset Grille.

The host Perdido Key Chamber is inviting all boaters to decorate their boats in red, white, and blue and cruise along the Perdido Key waterways to showcase their creativity and spirit. Adwards will be presented for the best decorated boats. boats The parade route will include stops at the docks at Sunset Grille, the Oyster Bar, Entertainer Bait & Tackle | Jaime’s Local Seafood Shack , Bushwacker’s Landing, Hub Stacey’s at the Point & Galvez Landing, Innerarity Point Park, Perdido Key Dog Park and the Flora-Bama Yacht Club & Ole River Grill, where the after party will start at 3 p.m. The registration fee is $30 for Chamber members, $35 for military and $40 for others. More info: perdidochamber.com or 850-492-5221.