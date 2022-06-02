Perdido Optimist Fishing Rodeo

Dozens of boys and girls attended the 20th Annual Fishing Rodeo hosted by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay. Families lined Schaff Pond enjoying the special event which included prizes and a hot dog lunch. Longest Bass overall winner was 7-year-old Hunter Merchant, 17 inches; longest Bream, 3-year-old Ethan Alms, 8 inches; longest Turtle, 10-year-old Katlin & Gade Norris. Other winners in the Bass category included 5-year-old Rylee Williams, 13 inches; 6-year-old Colt Brasher, 14.5 inches; 8-year-old Noah Carroll, 16.75 inches; 9-year-old Chase Mesrol, 13.75 inches; 11-year-old Jaye Ligtsay, 9 inches and 12-year-old Braxton Brannon, 15.75 inches. Bream winners are 5-year-old Rylee Williams, 7 inches; 9-year-old Zane Koptis, 8 inches and 11-year-old Talon Williams, 8 inches. Eleven-year-old Katlin Kilgore had the largest turtle in her age group. The next big event is the Mullet Festival on Labor Day. The majority of funding for the projects is raised that day which includes a 5K run/walk, breakfast, lunch, silent auction, raffle and sale of gently used items. For more information call, 251-234-1122.