Perdido Optimists Honor Law Officers

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay recently honored members of law enforcement agencies at their annual Respect for Law Day breakfast. This year’s Law Officers of the Year are Deputy Bill Smith, Deputy Sydney Wentworth, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Detective Joshua Reeves, Daphne Police. Deputy Smith lost his life saving swimmers in the water off Fort Morgan. Deputy Wentworth was also on the scene and helped in the life-saving effort. Detective Reeves was described by District Attorney Robert Wilters as an “all-round good officer, always willing to help the citizens of Baldwin County.” Others nominated for Law Officer of the Year are Officer Charles Cooper, Alabama Pardons & Paroles; Deputy Brian Singler, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office; K-9 Harko, Bay Minette Police; Corporal Timothy Birt, Daphne Police; Officer John Branscomb, Elberta Police and Officer Ray Clark, Fairhope Police, Officer Joseph Bottoms, Foley Police, Officer Chris Miller, Gulf Shores Police; Corporal Michael McBrayer, Officer James Singleton, Officer Dustin Colburn and Officer Brennan Giles, Orange Beach Police; and Officer Juanita Odom, Silverhill Police.