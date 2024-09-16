Perdido Rotary Club invites guests to its Wed. breakfasts

The Perdido Key Rotary Club members are inviting local citizens to join them as guests at their Wednesday morning meetings at 7:20 a.m. at The Point Baptist Church, located at 13801 Innerarity Point Road. The club’s upcoming speakers are: Sept. 25 Emily Price – FL Dept of Environmental protection; Oct. 2 – Business meeting; Oct. 9 – Rick Harper, Economic Advisor to Triumph Gulf Coast; Oct. 16 – Guy Garrett, UWF Center for Cyber Security; Oct. 23 – Sheriff Chip Simmons; Oct. 30 – Sally Bowen, President of Perdido Key Chamber Foundation.