Pet photos w. Santa on July 31 benefits Save Underdogs Rescue

Perdido Key’s Artworks, located in the Villagio Town Centre, is hosting a Christmas in July fundraiser for Save Underdogs Pet Rescue. Pet photos with Santa Claus may be scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon on July 31. To schedule an appointment, call (850) 485-2507. The digital photo fee is $15 payable at the appointment, with all proceeds benefiting Save Underdogs. Come on out and see Santa’s unique photo backdrop complete with traditional or coastal Santa attire for this event and get your pet decked out for the holidays.