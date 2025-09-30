Pickleball beginners’ clinics Wednesdays in Gulf Shores

By Sam Strite

Starting Wednesday Oct. 15 from 1 – 4 p.m., Bama Beach Pickleball Club will be offering beginner’s clinics. The cost is only $5 per session, and the clinic will run every Wednesday until further notice. If you want to learn how to play pickleball, or how to improve your game, come to the Church of Christ, 2414 West First Street in Gulf Shores. Get there early, as each class will be limited to the first 30 participants. If you have any questions, email Sandy Davino at SandraDavino@gmail.com