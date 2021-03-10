Pickleball Rules at Foley Event Center

In honor of its pickleball playing winter visitors, the Bama Beach Pickleball Club changed the name of its February tourney to the Bama Beach Snowbird Classic. The third annual event attracted 152 players from around the Southeast to the Foley Event Center last month. Players from 21 to 80 were grouped according to their age and skill level, with awards presented three deep in men’s, women’s and co-ed divisions. “Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America,’’ said participant Ruth Hedgepeth. “It’s such a great way to exercise and have a lot of fun. And the people you meet, they are the best. A big thank you to the BBPC for hosting such a great tournament.’’

The next pickleball event at the Foley Event Center is the May 5 Atlantic South Regional Tournament. Bama Beach Pickleball Club members include locals, players from surrounding areas, and frequent visitors to the Gulf Coast. For more information about places to play pickleball in South Baldwin County, visit bamabeachpickleballclub. teamapp.com or call club president Eddie Mcdonald at 770-324-3603.