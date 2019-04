Pics with Easter Bunny at Wharf April 13, 14, 19 & 20

The Easter Bunny will return to The Wharf in Orange Beach April 13-14 and April 19-20 from 11 a.m. ‘til 6 p.m. to pose with children for keepsake photos at The Port (4720 Main St. M-100). Dates are April 13-14 and April 19-20. Live, fuzzy bunnies around to hold in front of the camera, if patrons choose.