Pier closed indefinitely

Even though most public access venues have now reopened to fishing, the Gulf State Park Fishing And Education Pier and parking lot remain closed.

Electricity has been restored to much of the shoreward end of the pier, but water service is still lacking. Plus divers did find some additional damaged pilings, and those will have to be repaired before that part of the pier can be reopened. Furthermore, most of the park personnel have been busy working on cleaning up and repairing the other heavily used venues like the Pavilion, nature trails, and campground in order to get them open to the public as soon as possible. Hopefully, more workers will soon be available to work on the pier and get the remaining part repaired and reopened soon. But as yet, no work or reopening date has been announced.