Pier & Shore Fishing Outlook 10/2-10/16, 2024

By David “The Pierpounder” Thornton

September ended with a whimper as our fishing recovered only slowly from the effects of the passing of a major hurricane to our east. Once again this year, we were spared the worst by being 200 miles on the west side of hurricane Helene. Unfortunately, we still have a couple of more months remaining in hurricane season, but at least the odds are decreasing daily of another significant event such as just went around us! Thank You Lord!

Though we never got a drop of rain from the hurricane itself, there were effects from large swells for a couple of days which kept the water roiled up for several more days, then we had to deal with a NEAP tide on October 1st , and this fortnight will also end on a NEAP tide October 15th. So, Helene put an end to a nice stretch of relatively benign weather and good fishing we were enjoying prior to the swell arrival. Some nice king mackerel were caught from the Gulf State Park Pier along with spanish mackerel, more of those big bluefish, and of course lots of ladyfish, blue runner, and baby jack crevelle.

There were some of the jumbo jacks too in addition to several days when bonita (Little tunny) were caught. Sharks have been an issue to deal with from time to time (of course), but many anglers were adept enough to avoid them while landing some fine catches. Closer to shore, slot-sized redfish were fairly dependable, with a few limits being caught by regular fishermen. If you are not sure how it is done, just watch the guys who catch fish on a consistent basis, and copy what they do.

Early October is a usually a transitional time of year as the gulf water temperatures are just beginning to cool from the middle 80s to around 80. The days are getting noticeably shorter now, contributing to the change of seasons and the fish begin to feed more heavily in preparation for winter. Clearing water and stronger tide variations should help get the bite back on track for the next couple of weeks. Pelagic species such as jacks and mackerel are putting on fat for their upcoming winter relocation to the waters off southwest Florida. We can expect to see more schooling activity from these fish in lieu of their migration.

When in a frenzy, the fishing can be quite good IF you match what the fish are feeding on. Usually that is young-of-the-year herring (called LYs) or perhaps finger mullet or other three to four inch long baitfish. The heavy feeding activity draws the baitfish into tight balls that tend to concentrate the action.

Because the gamefish get so focused on their prey, it is not unusual during these events to not get a bite unless you put your bait or lure very close to the action. Though Bubble Rigs do a pretty good job of imitating the surface feeding sound that draws these predators to your lure.

Unfortunately, sharks are also drawn to the sound, and they may either scare away your intended fish, or try to intercept them before you can be land them. In fact at times, Bubble rigs are more effective at attracting sharks than they are gamefish. Seasoned pier anglers have learned that the slower presentation of snobbling dead cigar minnows is not only better at getting the attention of hungry king mackerel and larger spanish mackerel, but it sends out fewer vibrations that tend to attract sharks.

Prior to the storm, pompano catches were pretty dependable too according to several Perdido Key shore fishing guides. Many days of the previous fortnight they reported multiple pompano catches, and a few even produced Alabama limits (three pompano). Some of those were rather nice sized at three pounds or more. Most were caught on long rods fished outside the longshore sandbar in the calm, clear water.

Additionally, bluefish were available on live baitfish or cutbait (usually fresh ladyfish), while spanish mackerel were caught on jigs. Kingfish, the Northern and Gulf varieties called ground mullet and whiting respectively, were available closer to shore on small sandfleas, fresh shrimp, Fishbites or Fishgum. Some nice sized specimens of the Gulf kingfish were in the mix with some exceeding 16 or 17 inches. It takes 5 or 6 years for the Gulf to produce slow growing whiting to this size. So keep that in mind when you are tempted to keep a bunch of 10 inchers.

Orange Beach (west of Perdido Pass), Gulf Shores, and Fort Morgan beaches weren’t quite as productive though, perhaps because of the outflow from the Pass affected water clarity. Little Lagoon Pass fishing has improved since being reopened, with even some speckled trout caught along the dropoff inside the mouth on the late afternoon incoming tides. Still, bluefish are hit-or-miss in the surf, as are slot-sized redfish, pompano and whiting. Once the water clears and we have stronger diurnal tidal flows, we should start seeing some good catches again.

Several good flounder catches from the surf and McMillan Pier at Fort Morgan were reported prior to the storm. That action should just become more dependable as the water cools through October. Old-school baits of bull minnows and finger mullet, and even small LYs or menhaden can be quite effective for flounder and redfish at times.

But you have to know the bottom and how to fish it to target flounder, otherwise you will be fishing a lot of vacant water. Using three to five inch plastic grubs on a leadhead jig is a great way to cover more water in search of flounder and get to know the bottom features that attract them.

This will continue until flounder season closes in Florida on October 15th , though flounder harvest remains open in Alabama all month. Both state close flounder harvest through November.

The parking lot at Mobile Street reopened September 27th! This is usually a good time of year to fish there for pompano, whiting, bluefish, slot redfish, and flounder.

Meanwhile reports from Perdido Pass were spotty, with some decent spanish mackerel bites on mornings without the strong outgoing current. Keeper mangrove snapper (12 inch minimum length) were biting best at night on live shrimp. Also, be aware of the Reef Endorsement requirements.

Back bay reports include some huge catches of white trout (Sand and Silver seatrout) especially at night, around lighted docks and piers including Fairhope Pier. These are nice size trout 10” to 12”, with many weighing a pound or more. They have been feeding heavily in the estuaries all summer on abundant minnows and shrimp, and can be caught on small lures that imitate their prey. White trout also strike a variety of live bait and cut bait, like fresh cut fish on a bottom rig.