Pier & Shore Fishing Outlook 12-24-26

By David “The Pierpounder” Thornton

Our previous fortnight featured another short-lived shot of arctic air intruding all the way to the coast, followed by a rapid warmup and resumption of mostly dry weather. Though the pattern of late has been a little wetter than earlier in December, this trend is likely to continue into early 2026.

Winter is now fully upon us, and short length of days means the weather can change in the course of a few hours. Attentively watching weekly weather forecasts, predicted winds and seas in detail along with the tide phase gives savvy anglers their best shot for success.

With few notable exceptions, anglers who time their fishing efforts between these active systems have enjoyed more pleasant conditions and more often have been more productive.

Water temperatures were about average in mid December (65 degrees in the Gulf). But the most recent warming trend has pushed shallow bay and surf water temps back into the upper 60s.

That is the type of positive stimulus cold blooded local fish species typically respond to. So, catches of pompano, whiting, and sheepshead have been about what one would expect around the end of the year. Though catches of occasional bull redfish, large black drum, croaker, bluefish, red snapper, and even flounder have been noted as well along with typical seasonal bycatch species of stingrays, burrfish, catfish and such.

The Gulf water has been clearing nicely between fronts, giving Gulf State Park Pier anglers plenty of opportunities to land Gulf kingfish (whiting). Catches were so dependable for several days in mid-December that many fisherfolks were culling whiting under 12 inches long and limiting their take to just 10 or 12 fish per day. In addition to catching whiting up to 18 inches long, some nice sized croakers were in the mix along with occasional keeper sized pompano and flounder.

Though flounder season has reopened, many are below the 14 inch minimum required for harvest, probably males.

Much of the remaining angler effort on the pier is focused on sheepshead, though landings have been sporadic at best. But many days when the weather and water conditions are decent a few sheepshead are being caught by the persistent pier fishers using live shrimp or fiddler crabs on medium heavy tackle. Most of the fishing has been vertically oriented on the piling, but some have good success with live bait presented on the knocker or swing sheepshead jigs.

However, the most dedicated anglers are those targeting red snapper from the pier. Just the novel idea of targeting keeper sized red snapper from a shore venue is enough incentive for some anglers to spend hours, or even days in quest of these highly prized reef fish.

Some of these have been much larger than the 16 inch minimum fork length, nearly 30 inches long, weighing up to 20 pounds! But the specialized tackle and time invested to catch them is just too much for the vast majority of casual winter anglers. How many folks want to bend over the rail for hours in a chilly, blowing rain just for the chance to hook one?

Red snapper will remain open until December 31st but closes January 1st according to Kevin Anson, Director of the Alabama Marine Resources Division. Anson also wanted to remind anglers intent on targeting red snapper (or other reef fish like mangrove snapper), they are required to have a Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement. This can be purchased for $10 online at www.outdooralabama.com/saltwater-fishing/saltwater-reef-fish-endorsement. Also, ALL anglers landing red snapper (even from shore) are required to report their fish through Snapper Check. That is available through the Outdoor Alabama app or online at www.outdooralabama.com/mrd-fisheries-section/red-snapper-faqs. Anglers who keep red snapper caught from shore (or pier) will need to select the “Unpowered vessel/Shore” option and provide their Conservation ID number found on their fishing license.

Dredging operations at Perdido Pass may have interfered with from-shore fishing on both sides of the pass lately while active sand placement closed off access to the jetties. Otherwise interference has been negligible with some sheepshead, bluefish, and oversized redfish reported near or inside the pass. Depending upon weather and water conditions, fishing from the seawall and jetties can be quite successful this time of year for anglers properly equipped. Live, dead, and artificial baits can work to target the variety of species available. Seldom do pass anglers land large volumes this time of year, but notable catches are to be had.

Little Lagoon Pass is being dredged again, but that process may have been dealt a setback recently when the attendant barge capsized during rough weather. Wading anglers have been catching speckled trout, flounder, and occasional redfish while using lures. Typically this time of year, the rising (incoming) tide occurring late in the afternoon is the best time to try. But caution is advised when wading around the deeper holes and drop-offs especially in rough conditions or near dark when bottom visibility is limited and the water is cold.

It is always a good idea to fish with or around others as a safety factor, and it is a good way to find out more about how others catch these fish. Also, parking is free for the rest of the winter.

Surf anglers targeting pompano from Little Lagoon Pass westward to Fort Morgan have had scattered success lately, though whiting have been much more dependable and generally nice sized. There have been a few more pompano caught east of Gulf Shores, and Perdido Key (as usual) has the highest reported success rate per hour of pompano fishing, though limits (6) are scarce there too.

To increase your odds, schedule fishing while the tide is moving on days with about 2 to 3 feet of surf. Clearer water tends to help catch more pompano, as does experimentation with changing casting distance from shore, rig presentation types and colors, and especially bait. Finding a pattern of bait preference or even color in the case of the artificial bait strips can have a tremendous impact on your success rate.

By far the best bait on calm, clear days, or with little tide movement or surf related currents would be ghost shrimp.

Ghost shrimp fished bare on a Fishfinder rig are the most effective bait for pompano as well as other species in these conditions.

They are the primary prey item on the menu of these fish which do not seem to hesitate to eat them. Presenting them on lighter tackle is a plus as the weight used is often an ounce or less lending to more sensitivity and a more exciting fight.

The rig may either be set in a surf spike or slowly dragged along the bottom. Using a piece of Magic Thread to wrap these soft shelled invertebrates is very helpful in keeping them on the hook, and it doesn’t seem to interfere with the pompano wanting to bite it.

Good luck and stay warm!