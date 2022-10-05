Pier & Shore Fishing Outlook

By David “The Pierpounder” Thornton

Welcome to Fall 2022! A series of fronts introduced our area to some cooler and drier air, reinforced by intense hurricane Ian passing across the Florida Peninsula well to our east. As a result of the cooler air and shorter daylight hours, the water temperatures have dropped from the mid 80s into the upper 70s in the back bays.

Even the Gulf water temperature has fallen several degrees into the lower 80s. This usually triggers a move by the pelagic jack species (baby crevelle, ladyfish and blue runner) out of the shallow back bays and surf zone into deeper water just outside the sandbar. These jacks often form up in dense schools to feed as they begin moving eastward. They are often joined by spanish mackerel, bluefish and even little tunny as they feed. Diving birds (terns, gulls and pelicans) will usually indicate where this feeding activity is occurring. So, if you can reach the edge of the school from the beach with a heavy spoon or plug, the action can be furious.

We also had a bit of a swell from the storm which stirred up the bottom in the surfzone for a little while. But the strong northerly winds kept the larger waves offshore. But once the Gulf water settles and clears we are hoping to see less of the sea weed/grass/stuff that has plagued anglers through the calm summer months.

Unfortunately, we will likely still have to deal with the biting flies for a while yet, as the north winds continue. Some tips to help keep them off you include wearing light colored clothing with long-sleeves and long pants. And there are several products on the market which claim to repel these particular flies but results vary, especially if you get in the water. The good news is calmer water may also signal the return of those three inch long scaled herring around the pier and in Perdido Pass. These baitfish is like a dinner bell ringing for the predatory species.

After the NEAP tide on October 8th, the tide cycle during this fortnight predicts lowest water around noon. Then each succeeding day, the time of low tide is about an hour later. So plan your fishing accordingly. This cycle typically sets up early morning and late afternoon feeding frenzies by fish, unless weather conditions provide some other stimulus for the fish. If we get any prolonged onshore winds, that may push the baitfish, and gamefish closer to shore. While strong north winds may push them out of reach for surf, jetty and pier anglers.

Fishing from the Gulf State Park Pier continues to be spotty, with occasional runs of ladyfish and spanish mackerel cut short by sharks. Small jack crevelle are about the most dependable target species right now. They are fun to catch on light tackle with small jigs and spoons and even live or dead bait on bottom. And the sharks tend to leave them alone for some reason.

But there have been long periods when sharks (and occasional dolphins or sea turtles) seem to be the only thing around the pier. All to the delight of sightseers from other places. But anglers quickly grow weary of sharks chasing away the gamefish or trying to eat most of the fish they hook. Even in shallow water, a number of sharks constantly patrol and harass the speckled trout and redfish schooled there, and even chase hooked flounder, mangrove snapper and spadefish. For now at least the only options for anglers are to over-tackle, so the fish can be hurried in ahead of the sharks, or find another venue.

Nearby alternative venues include fishing from the beach in the surf, Little Lagoon Pass, or Alabama Point seawall or jetty (at Perdido Pass). All of these venues at least offer many of the same species usually available around the pier, without the constant harassment from sharks.

It appears the long-awaited Fort Morgan Pier may open soon, but no announcement date has been forthcoming. Spots along the Intercoastal Waterway offer fishing for large black drum, and the parking lot at Pelican Point at the mouth of Weeks Bay offers a variety of inshore species.

Mostly those are panfish like croakers, white trout and ground mullet. But occasional flounder, speckled trout and redfish can be caught there too! Successful fishing at the passes and anywhere for that matter is quite dependent on the factors of tide phase, current speed, water clarity or dinginess, wind direction and speed, presence or absence of baitfish, targeted species and what lure or bait the angler is presenting, and even the time of day (amount of sunlight) makes a big difference. But when it’s on, it is ON! Being prepared, in the right place at the right time is key to successful from-shore fishing.

With the Gulf waters cooling off and small jacks and other ‘bait tidlers’ like pesky pinfish moving out of the surf zone, fishing for pompano, redfish and whiting should get more productive. Look for these gamefish along the sandbar drop-offs and run-outs where deeper water edges closer to shore. This is especially true during the morning falling tide period.

Lower water levels and north winds makes for prime conditions to slurp ghost shrimp along the beaches. Look for the telltale inch high mounds at the top of their burrows. These three inch long “soft-shelled saltwater crawfish” make great bait for the target species once the number of nuisance species decreases in the surf. Later in the afternoon these same fish may feed on the edges of the sandbars and shallow points along the shoreline.

Wade fishing with small lures like a suspending or sinking MirrOdine (MR 17 or 18) is a great way to target speckled trout when the surf is calm. And a 3 or 4 inch Gulp Shrimp, or similar soft bodied lure on a ¼ or 3/8 ounce jighead dragged or ‘bounced’ along the bottom will target flounder which are starting to move into the Gulf. Likewise, a Goofy jig setup dragged along the bottom can catch most anything, especially pompano. There are a lot of fishing options available now, as we transition into fall.