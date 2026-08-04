Pier & Shore Fishing Outlook 8/5/26

By David “The Pierpounder” Thornton

Wind and waves from Tropical Storm Bertha, along with dingy water left in its wake dominated pier and shore fishing through most of this past fortnight. At least this was a relatively dry storm, but waves over 15 feet high knocked out several floor panels of the Gulf State Park Pier, and caused some other minor damage. This resulted in the pier being closed for several days, though it weathered the storm fairly well considering the conditions. High waves also washed over the seawall at Perdido Pass Park in Orange Beach, with no damage reported there. Things could have easily been MUCH worse everywhere had the storm not weakened as it slowly traversed less than 100 miles off the coast. After several relatively quiet years, we have already experienced two tropical systems this summer. With the most historically active part of the season still ahead, let us hope and pray we may be spared the worst!

In addition to large waves, there was also a 2 to 3 foot storm surge wrought by Bertha’s passage which inundated most area beaches up to the base of the dune line for several hours. This washed out or covered about half of the sea turtle nests previously laid this season.

However, soon after the storm a couple of new nests were being laid by persistent turtles. Like they were showing us just how resiliant nature can be in the face of such adversity.

The Gulf waters had just begun to clear prior to Bertha stirring things up, and there were some good landings reported that week. Six or seven nice sized king mackerel were landed, and at least that many more lost from the pier the day before it closed due to the impending storm.

Also, there were again some good catches of speckled trout, with some slot-sized redfish and keeper flounder reported both from the pier and in the surf. Things were just getting back to normal when ole Bertha butt in to mess things up. Hopefully, the lack of heavy rains and freshwater runoff will allow area waters to clear once we get rid of this nagging west wind. Then we can return to a more typical mid summer fishing pattern.

Of course that means it is going to get HOT though! The Gulf water temperature was up near 90 degrees prior to Bertha. But rough water and a prolonged period of cloudy days helped drop the water temp back into the more typical middle 80s. Both Gulf and back bay water temperatures will continue to fluctuate several degrees, around 85 throughout the long summer season. That is part of what gives our region its humid subtropical climate designation.

The other part of that equation is the high humidity and frequency of thundershowers, which mostly occur early in the morning or late in the afternoon.

Coincidentally, those are the prefered times to fish now, in order to avoid the heat and crowds. So, it is always a good idea for anglers to maintain a watchful eye for lightning, and change their plans accordingly in order to avoid it.

One great way to dodge summer heat and crowds is to fish dock and pier lights at night. Most are accessible only by boat or wading as they are private piers. But they offer nightly opportunities for white trout, speckled trout, redfish, and flounder along with other species while using lures like MirrOdines, small jerkbaits, or plastic swimbaits that mimic the minnows swimming under the lights. If you have access, fishing can be good now!

Another fishing activity growing in popularity, is doing battle with large jack crevelle and bull redfish at the point near Fort Morgan, early and late in the day. The two windows of opportunity offer chances to count coup on these finned brutes in the company of other dedicated, like-minded fisherfolks. Everyone is generally cooperative and courteous as they work and play hard on the remote beach in pursuit of this mostly catch-and-release fishery. Heavy action 9 to 11 foot rods in the 30 to 65 pound class spinning tackle is standard issue for them, so this is not for the weak or faint of heart.

Of course, several days of pounding from double digit sized waves moved around a lot of sand, so the sandbars are rearanged once again. But since the storm tides receded, anglers have been scouting out likely locations for surf fishing. Once the water calmed, and as it slowly clears, some pompano, whiting, speckled trout, flounder and other near shore species may be found along the beaches.

Keep a wary eye for stinging jellyfish though, which have been a bane to fishers of late. There will be any number of blooms of these pests throughout the summer.

They reproduce and grow quickly in these very warm waters, causing all kinds of issues for swimmers and even fishermen as the long tentacles can wrap around lures, baits, rigs, and line causing itching and painful stings. Many species of fish do not care to be around them either as their stings can be deadly to them.

One species however, thrives around jellyfish, and that is the lowly spadefish, present around the pier and a few other venues from hand-sized up to plater sized. These black and silver striped sea-bream actually feed on jellyfish and are not only fun to catch on light tackle, but are good eating too. They are delicious deep fried or pan seared with just a dash of seasonings.

Spadefish can be caught from the pier simply by tying a number 6 single hook onto 6 to 12 pound monofilament line with a splitshot or two about a foot to foot and a half up the line.

Bait it with a tiny piece of shrimp, squid or Fishbites and drop it under the pier, letting it slowly drift down out of sight, and hang on! Spadefish are tough fighters for their size because they turn sideways to any pressure exerted by the angler. But after a brief battle they can be coaxed to the surface and landed.

Like most species, spadefish are better eating after being bled out by cutting the gills and placing in a bucket of seawater for a few minutes before putting them on ice. Their meat is light, delicate, and flaky, not unlike freshwater bream, and they can be cooked similarly too.

Another important species that usually appears around the pier in early to mid August are the young-of-the-year LYs (juvenile Scaled herring). They are too small to use as bait when they first show up, but grow quickly, about an inch per month. In the meantime they attract a LOT of intermediate predatory fish like spanish mackerel, bluefish, ladyfish, blue runner and a host of other small jacks. These can be caught on light tackle using small silver spoons that mimic the 1 to 2 inch long baitfish