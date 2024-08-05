Pier & Shore Fishing Outlook 8/7/24

It seems we dodged another tropical bullet near the end of the previous fortnight, but don’t let your guard down because there will likely be plenty more drama in the months to come. The best we all can do is hope and pray nothing nefarious comes our way.

Dealing with the recent heat and humidity has been bad enough, not to mention the occasional sea nettle (stinging jellyfish) incursions. Even wade fishers are not immune from being stung, though at least the water has been calm and clear enough to avoid them most of the time. August weather continues the dog days of summer with a high probability of thundershowers along the coast mostly during the first few hours at daylight. Heating of the land as the sun gets higher draws the thundershower activity inland and often provides clearing skies and light to moderate sea breezes along the beaches. Unfortunately for anglers this is the time when hordes of swimmers and beach goers flock to the shoreline, so it is best to take a break then until late afternoon anyway.

We begin this period with a NEAP tide centered on August 8th. The week afterwards, anglers will have predawn high tides until about August 16th. That means the tide will be falling through mid day into the afternoon or evening most days while we have the stronger tidal flow from August 13th through the 20th. Typically that doesn’t bode well for a sustained bite through the day, because most feeding activity is likely to take place at the beginning and end of daylight hours.

This tidal progression has kept catches inconsistent from the Seawall Park at Perdido Pass, At least for spanish mackerel the early morning bite has been virtually non-existent the past few week. Though late afternoons and evenings following the NEAP tide may offer opportunities with the late incoming tide.

A few pompano are still being caught from the Gulf beaches, mostly farther east. But bluefish and ladyfish have probably been the most dependable bite along the coast lately, especially farther west. This activity was testified by frequent strandings of striped anchovies and other small baitfish along the beaches recently. High tide along with light surf, coincident at dawn triggers a mass movement of small baitfish toward shore as medium sized predatory fish (bluefish, jacks, and spanish mackerel) start feeding on them in a frenzy. This furious activity often drives schools of baitfish into the shallow water right off the beach. Occasionally larger waves breaking up onto the swash zone carry baitfish with them and leave them stranded. They do feed the shorebirds, but make good bait even when dead, as long as they are kept fresh. One or two hooked on a bottom rig or better yet under a popping float will garner the attention of predatory fish even as the sun comes up and they move away from the shore into deeper water.

Michael Brown, also known as Dr. Mike, has parlayed this consistent early morning bluefish blitz into his part-time shore guide business. He shows folks how to catch bluefish on medium class tackle with spoons at first light for a short period. Then he puts out a chunk of fresh bluefish on bottom with a heavier combo to catch sharks, mostly the numerous Blacktips in the 4 to 6 foot range. Those are a LOT of fun on medium heavy 20 to 30 pound class spinning tackle, and not too difficult to handle and release. At the same time they bottom fish with lighter tackle for whiting or other panfish with set rigs closer to shore. This has been a very productive combination a lot of days.

Some anglers, like Ryan Stroup of Fort Morgan and his friends have been making the long hike to Mobile Point at the west end of the Fort Morgan peninsula before daylight to plug for hard fighting jack crevalle and bull redfish. These fish will blitz on the surface occasionally, providing a few minutes to a few hours of unsurpassed topwater action. Heavy tackle of at least 30 to 65 pound class spinning tackle is required to get these large fish to the shore and released in a timely manner. Water temperatures in the upper 80s contain less oxygen for large fish to sustain a fight and recover from it. The buildup of lactic acid from a long fight can kill even large fish that are otherwise intended for release.

Other anglers, like Collins Terry (Forever Bent Charters) prefer fishing the point during evening hours, concentrating more on set rig fishing for bull redfish. A strong falling tide is best for this kind of action as the redfish (along with some sharks, big jacks, and large catfish) wait in the deeper Gulf waters for food to be swept with the current from the bay to them.

Extra caution should always be heeded in dealing with larger fish, especially in a remote location like the point or when wading out too far. Summer also has the added potential threat of lightning danger from thundershowers, and the possibility of heat stress from the high temperatures and humidity especially while wrestling a big fish! Staying hydrated and out of direct sun is the best way for your body to prevent heat stress.

Light tackle has its place on the beach too though, as whiting abound in scattered spots where they can be finessed into biting pieces of shrimp. Sometimes though the bycatch of pinfish, catfish, small croakers and other nibblers will make baiting with shrimp (or other natural baits) quite tedious. That’s when synthetic bait strips (Fishbites & Fishgum) can make your set rig fishing so much easier. They even work on Carolina rigs presented on the bottom, an make an excellent colorful presentation for skittish whiting milling in the trough near the beach. The water there needs to be at least three feet deep near low tide to hold whiting especially when the Gulf is calm and clear. Most of these will be small, but by patiently culling those under 11 inches or so, you can still put together enough for a fish fry while ensuring there will be enough around to breed future generations and feed future families.

Work on the Gulf State Park Pier continues to get us closer to a possible reopening, yet no date has been announced probably because so much work remains not easily seen from a distance. Recently the light poles were repaired or added and the lights were turned on at the end octagon for the first time almost four years. Hooray!

Meanwhile the Mobile Street access at the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge has been totally closed while the parking lot is being upgraded and the old boardwalk is being dismantled and replaced. Weather delayed the work getting started, so this may take a while to get it reopened.