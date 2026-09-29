Pier & Shore Fishing Outlook 9/30/26

By David “The Pierpounder” Thornton

Even though the calendar said Autumn began during the previous fortnight, it still felt very much like summer! However, we should see a gradual change in the weather through the first half of October as more fronts push progressively farther south as daylight hours grow even shorter.

October is historically our driest month of the year, but there is just no telling what this strong El Nino event will bring. At least it has kept any more tropical storms away, and NO hurricanes have formed, so far. YEA! But we still have two more months as the tropical season winds down. So keep praying!

Once we start getting north winds, the biting flies come along for the ride to the beaches. Some days being on the beach can be virtually intolerable as these so-called marsh flies spread their misery. There are a few commercially available products that (safely) repel biting flies. But you can make yourself less attractive to them by wearing light, long-sleeved and long legged, loose fitting clothing that is light colored (not dark or bright). Keep in mind they are attracted to moist skin, and sweet smells too. So towel off after you get in the water or sweat, and refrain from lotions or sunscreen with strong scents.

Other than that, early October can be a very good time of year to fish with many species still available. We will see more periods of choppy or rough water followed by a stretch of relative calm which allows the waters in the surf zone to clear. Then pompano, whiting, redfish, and drum take advantage of the food sources available in the shallow waters, and puts them within reach of shore bound anglers.

Gulf water temperatures have not changed much from summer highs as yet, remaining in the middle 80s. That is several degrees above the 20-year average at the end of September, but the long range weather forecasts do show a couple of bouts of cooler air the first and second week of October. Life for fish and other critters in the Gulf usually changes once the first few fronts of fall give us several cooler nights to commence the drop in water temps. That, even more than the lessening of daylight hours will eventually trigger fish migrations.

But for now, we should see broad movements of pre-migration tendencies in fish as they are fattening up for their journey even while water temperatures drop into the low 80s. Ladyfish, juvenile jack crevelle, along with other pelagic fish species do not leave en masse though until the Gulf water temp drops below 80 degrees.

Seasonal changes in behavior of many fish species may be observed as well during this transitional period. Spanish mackerel gather into tighter schools, often with smaller fish higher in the water column and larger individuals lurking a little deeper. Anglers can take advantage of this behavior by pulling their bait away from smaller fish to allow the larger ones a chance to eat it.

Fishermen often do this without even knowing it, especially when lure fishing. When excited by an initial strike, the natural tendency of fishermen is to move the lure (or bait) faster, thus higher up in the water column. But pausing the presentation gives them a better chance to hook the larger (following) fish.

Bluefish also exhibit strong schooling behavior as they are preparing to spawn. This makes them harder to locate, but increases the competion between individual fish, making them easier to catch. Following behavior is exhibited by most of these schooling fish species this time of year, Noted especially whenever a hooked fish is shadowed by several others who dart or nip at it, too often cutting the anglers line in the process.

Meanwhile slot-sized redfish should be readily available to surf, pier, and jetty fishers through mid October.

Flounder too, are available in increasing numbers in the surf and passes as many of the larger females begin moving out of the estuaries toward the Gulf. October is probably the best month of the year to catch flounder, and often the biggest flounder of the year are caught then as well.

At the same time, many speckled trout vacate the surf zone to move into the estuaries as salinity increases in the bays and rivers due to drier weather. Subtle, but noticable and fairly predictable patterns of fish behavior this time of year can give anglers an edge in determining what species to target and how to go about it.

Fish often follow their food source, so finding accumulations of baitfish or mullet often leads to finding gamefish. Gulf menhaden make their way from the coastal rivers and stage near the mouth of these rivers before moving out into the open bays or Gulf. Once that movement begins, fishing for bull reds and jack crevelle can really get crazy around the point near Fort Morgan, and Perdido Pass.

The falling tides are usually best, but a moving tide in either direction can trigger a bite, especially when accompanied by strong winds and rough surf. The slowest tidal currents will occur around the NEAP tide, October 8-9, and we will be in a dark moon period.

Low tide occurs during the afternoon the first week of this month until the NEAP, and in the morning hours October 10-14th. That’s when those afternoon rising tides sometimes pull king mackerel into Perdido Pass.

King mackerel were extremely scarce catches from the pier through the summer, but will hopefully show up in targetable numbers as the water temperature drops this month. Historically, October was often a good month for king fishing from the Gulf State Park Pier, but it is difficult to guess what this year may bring.

Please allow me to finish with some observations from a recent pier fishing experience:

Yes, lures (Bubble rigs, Gotcha, and sabiki rigs) have been catching some spanish mackerel there lately.

But most of those have been rather small, and scattered. Outproduced both in quantity and size by a methodical live bait presentation of freelined small LYs or live shrimp, and a LOT less effort on my part. With fewer fish in clearer water, the mackerel bite gets less consistent and more finicky.

So I had to slow and downsize my presentation of small live LYs and shad after numerous window shopping adventures (looks but no bites) and several cut-offs.

Switching from 25# wire to 30# mono on 6 pound and even 4# class tackle, caught the biggest and most spanish mackerel of the day. Match the Hatch!