Pier & Shore Fishing Outlook Feb. 7, 2024

By David “The Pierpounder” Thornton

As we should expect in February, news on the fishing front is a mix of both bad and good, just like the weather. First, the bad: despite rodent prognostications to the contrary, winter is NOT yet over folks! As is often the case through this time of year, the Baldwin County beaches are a virtual no man’s land. A battleground between the natural forces of winter and spring with conditions becoming too harsh for human endurance, or at least for sustained fishing effort. Alternating clashes of warm-moist Gulf air and cold-dry continental air push back and forth with irregular frequency, spawning fierce storms that rake the shoreline. Computer model forecast indications are this trend will continue and we may even experience another frigid air outbreak by mid month. Could the Groundhog be wrong? After that, another warm up would be likely perhaps, as is typical for late February. Two steps forward.

The good news is we may well have seen the worst of winter cold, and this most recent warm spell halted the water temperature decline though they remain at their seasonal low point, so far? Though near shore Gulf water temperatures continue to be several degrees above average. Even the water inshore and in the surfzone has been holding in the mid to upper 50s.

That is quite tolerable for our resident fish species to remain fairly active, and recent catch reports have reflected that. Isolated big black drum and bull redfish prowl off the beaches and back bay areas along the banks of the Intracoastal Waterway. And even a few pompano have been landed in the surf along with a few whiting and a stray flounder or two. Look for those to slowly become more numerous through the weeks ahead.

Of course sheepshead are the main target species this time of year for shore bound anglers. Look for more of them to begin showing up along the jetties and seawall at Perdido Pass, especially the northern part of the seawall, under the bridge.

The long awaited reopening of Seawall Park is getting closer now, though no date has been announced at press time. But that could occur before our next issue comes out. A lot depends on the weather of course! A good indicator this is about to happen would be when they start striping the parking lot. Can’t wait to see it and fish it!

Bluefish is another species active around the jetties this time of year. Note the pending state record Bluefish (17 pounds 8 ounces) was landed near the pass by a local shore fisherman (Rustin Musgrove) in late January. Bluefish may be fairly common now along the west jetty, especially near the end of the rocks early and late in the day, and around the time of tide changes. Perhaps too at the underwater weir on the east bank of Perdido Pass, when they make a brief appearance early and late in the day. There should be some bluefish along the seawall at night now that the lights are on again there again. Lights near water attract baitfish, which attract predatory fish, primarily bluefish right now because they are so much more active in cold water. They will eat dead bait (fish) on bottom, rigged like fishing for redfish. Bluefish will also bite slow moving spoons, or diving plugs, jigs bounced off the bottom. Bluefish also love plastic tail jigs like the 4 inch Zoom Fluke on a ¼ ounce leadhead jig, but they especially love live bait. Live shrimp drifted around the jetty are often intercepted by bluefish this time of year. So if your hook gets cut off repeatedly, blues are the likely culprit. Switch to lures to try and catch some!

A few big specks and maybe slot-sized redfish could begin showing up in the Pass now too, since recent rains may have flushed them out of the creeks and rivers off Perdido Bay. Generally, speckled trout begin making their way out of the estuaries, moving closer to the Gulf for their initial spawn of the new year soon. Best bet in the channel at the pass for now is with slow drifted live shrimp or medium sized diving plugs like Rapala X-rap. Trout fishing has been off this winter at Little Lagoon Pass because of severe shoaling around the mouth and in the narrow channel. The small dredge on station there works only part time and just cannot keep up with intermittent vast volume of sand being pushed into the mouth of the Lagoon during stormy periods with large waves and strong currents.

Local supplies of live shrimp and fiddler crabs become notoriously undependable in late winter, and beach ghost shrimp are without a doubt the best all-round bait in winter. Anglers intrepid enough to brave chilly conditions to slurp enough to fish with (two to three dozen) are usually rewarded with enough fish to make gathering these baits well worth the effort. Use a “ghost shrimp pump” available at most local bait and tackle stores, or look online to find plans to make your own.

Look for the tell-tale inch high burrow “turrets” of ghost shrimp at low tide, under around relatively shallow points and sandbars in calm water either along the gulf beach or back bays. This process is made much more tolerable by donning insulated chest waders. These come in handy while fishing from the gulf beach too, by giving the angler more range when wading out to cast farther into deeper water if need be. The use of waders also helps make standing out on the cold, windswept beach more tolerable, especially when the sun isn’t shining. And layering clothing is your best bet to adjust to ever changing weather conditions, from day to day, or even hour to hour during the course of a some days.

Good news on the pierfishing front came on January 29th, when the 215 foot long, 195 gross ton liftboat Ram XIX assumed station at the Gulf State Park Pier. The self-propelled liftboat has a 100 foot long crane that can lift up to 175 tons. And it can jack itself up much higher than any typical waves that our winter storms might throw at it. So it should be able to stay onsite for the duration it is needed there. With aid from this massive hardware addition, plus cooperation from Mother Nature, work crews with M.D. Thomas have stepped up the pace in the arduous task of removing fallen debris (buried under many feet of sand) to set 18 replacement piling, that after being connected will bridge the 200+ feet wide missing section of pier. In recent reports on the progress of the project, Gulf State Park officials were sounding cautiously optimistic that the repairs might well indeed be completed and the pier reopened by the end of this summer. Anglers can’t wait, but we’ll just have to. So, wish the workers more good weather, and remaining safe out there!

Meanwhile, heavy equipment work on the Beach Restoration Project should be winding down in Orange Beach near the Alabama-Florida State Line during this fortnight. But dune restoration work with sand fence placement will continue moving eastward through Gulf Shores for some time to come, followed by vegetation planting scheduled this spring. You can keep up with the latest progress of this project online at olsen-associates.com/gsob.

Baldwin County beach fishermen have already noted changes in the bottom structure along the shoreline, especially to the west of areas that were filled in by the dredging. This is due in part to the natural geologic process known as littoral drift, which over time moves sand along the beach toward the west. Fishing from Fort Morgan beaches has been quite spotty this winter, with some anglers complaining of beach erosion almost to the dune line in spots near Burgoyne Place (formerly No Name Road) and Mobile Street access. This makes egress along the shoreline more difficult in some places . Also, the longshore sandbar seems to have migrated farther offshore in response to the longer beaches and storm frequency which created several large wave events this winter. Not to worry though because nature will have her way and conditions should soon progress into a more stable spring-like mode through the weeks ahead.