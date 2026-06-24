Pier & Shore Fishing Outlook June 24-July 8, 2026

By David “The Pierpounder” Thornton

Warm and humid air associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Authur introduced our area to true summer sultriness during the last fortnight. Though a very disorganized system, there was a period of strong enough winds to rough up the Gulf for several days. And even though the coastline got very little rain, there was quite a significant rainfall across central Baldwin County. As a result, it appears a LOT of freshwater runoff will affect coastal fishing through June.

Plus we will have westerly winds to deal with at times too. And that doesn’t usually bode well for good water clarity or higher salinity either. Also the prolonged cloudy weather cooled water temperatures several degrees into the lower 80s even in the Gulf. But a return to a more normal weather pattern (with abundant sunshine) would quickly return the Gulf water temperature into the middle 80s throughout the summer.

Sadly, this bad weather was more than enough to end the best king mackerel run the Gulf State Park Pier has seen so far this year. Several early mornings saw anglers’ blood pumping faster than strong pierhouse coffee with the sound of multiple hookups and double digit landings of numbers of kings well before sunup. Most were schoolies weighing 10 pounds more or less, but there were a few notably larger kings in the mix that pulled the scales into the mid to upper 20s. Plenty of these fast running, good eating fish were around at times long enough for a few lucky anglers to even catch their 3 king mackerel limit. A few bonita (Little tunny) and dolphinfish (mahi-mahi) were in the mix as well during that period, even as the amount of Sargassum grass coming ashore waned.

Schools of adult jack crevelle made notable intermittent appearances too, with sizes ranging from 15 to 30 pounds. These packs of hungry jacks would often maraude along the sides of the outer half of the pier, and suddenly charge the pier, smashing baitfish on the surface. Many that are hooked get away via breakoffs or tangles, some are netted and released, and a few are even kept to eat. But most are relegated to becoming shark bait as they are reportedly not the best eating, though some may contradict that claim. Don’t knock it until you have tried a good recipe. Still, they garner a lot of attention, especially from the younger crowd, who in their enthusiasm to get hooked up to these hard-fighting gamefish, may forget some pier rules at times.

Speaking of rules for the pier, it appears there will be some changes of fishing types allowed on the ocatagon coming soon. So stay tuned as that develops. It never hurts though, even for veteran

anglers to review (and obey) the posted rules, and certainly for the newcomers to become aware of specific rules along with proper etiquette and protocols. Such as casting straight out from where you are standing. Which is not easy with a cross wind, but a little awareness and practice is all it takes. Another is keeping watch for big fish coming down the rail, moving gear and tackle off the rail and giving way to any angler following a fish. And following your bait if you are freeline or float fiahing. And lastly, PLEASE do not litter on the pier! Trash blows off the pier and into the water. So if you see it, please pick it up. Even if it is not your trash!

A wide variety of other fish species have kept pier anglers entertained, and fed recently too. Not the least of which (numbers wise) would be Spanish mackerel. While not quite as numerous as in previous months, these spanish are plumper and seem a little more wary at times, often window shopping lures and dead baits. But they readily attacked the small 3 to 4 inch LYs (Scaled herring) seeking refuge around the pier. All these gamefish patroling the waters pressed vast numbers of baitfish near and under the pier as a refuge from being preyed upon in the open Gulf. Hopefully, once the Gulf waters calm, clear, and get saltier again we will see some more of that action.

Another cooperative species is spadefish, which can be caught with just a tiny bit of shrimp or squid on a small hook. But these striped seabream are rather fiesty for their size and pull quite hard by turning sideways. Most are hand-sized, but there have been some huge plate-sized specimens sighted schooling around the pier too. They are good eating as well, and even kids and newcomers should enjoy them.

Tarpon are another notable coastal migratory species that make their presence known this time of year. Historically, the tarpon migration (from east to west) peaks during the month of July. Though it may be affected by factors such as rough water and low salinity. So it remains to be seen how many are hooked from the pier this year as the scenario evolves.

Tarpon may be hooked incidentally using live or even dead bait at almost any time through the summer. But the vast majority of tarpon are sightcasted to with large plastic swim baits on heavy spinning tackle. They are strong fighters noted for their spectacularly energetic leaps from the water, so this is not a fish for the light hearted, or light tackled. But each year a number of tarpon are hooked and fought from the pier where they are eventually, intentionally popped off. This being because they are not good to eat and protected with a special permit necessary to land one.

Speckled trout are still available to target from the pier at times, as well as flounder. Though neither were particularly numerous in the period leading up to the bad weather. Perhaps more fresh water will impress more speckled trout to stay in the Gulf into the summer. Either way, or for either species, live bait is still the best route to get them to bite.

A few pompano should be around as well, and most of them landed on the pier recently have been from the deeper hole on the west side of the pier near the middle platform. Freelining live shrimp, fresh cut shrimp, or shrimp and Fishbites on bottom with a double drop pompano rig have been most effective.

As the waters calm, and beaches clear of Sargassum debris (barring any new significant incursions), pompano and other common species should again become available for surf anglers. But anglers will likely find the sandbar configurations radically changed in the wake of this most recent period of rough water. But that wider, deeper longshore trough is good structure for speckled trout to gather into along the coast. So there could be some good trout action early and late in the day though this upcoming fortnight once the water calms and clears some.

At the time of this writing, anglers fishing the point near Fort Morgan have reported catching numerous bull redfish and even more large adult jack crevelle. Most are using 3-ounce locally made Hatchet spoons which have been effective even in the rough, dingy water. A lot of fun to be had in this catch and release fishery, which promises to get better as the the summer wears on and conditions improve.