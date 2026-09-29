Pirates Cove Dog Olympics slated Oct. 3 in Josephine

Does your dog have what it takes to become a Pirate’s Cove Olympian? Find out at the Pirate’s Cove Dog Olympics slated Oct. 3 at Josephine’s iconic hidden gem.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and a full day of competition will follow beginning with the water sprint at 11 a.m. and Plato’s Best Trick Contest at noon.

The dock diving competition starts at 1 p.m. and Seattle Fetch at 2 p.m. The competition culminates with the hamburger eating contest at 3 p.m. The late Tiki set the world record for that event in 2011 when the lovable Mastiff wolfed down a burger in 1.84 seconds.

W.B. Sims will provide entertainment at the Future Homes Animal Rescue and Wags & Whiskers fundraiser directed by Hillary Ducote Sansone, and dogs will be available for adoption. Event t-shirts, frisbees and koozies will be available as will raffle tickets. For more info, call 251-402-6298 or email hillaryducote@gmail.com