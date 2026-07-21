Pirates Cove hosts High Hopes 4-Autism FUNraiser July 25-26

Jeep raffle tickets for both the Saturday and Sunday drawdowns are no longer on sale online for the 20h Annual High Hopes 4 Autism FUNraiser scheduled July 25-26 at Pirates Cove in Josephine. But day passes will be available at the gate for $10 (free for children under 16). Day passes include entry into raffles for High Hopes support gear and gift cards during the iconic bistro’s signature weekend.

The music lineup includes Andy and the Flying Cobras at 11 a.m. and Outlaw Chrome at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Kelly Poole and the Swingset beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

​​​The FUNraiser also offers food, fun, a silent auction and local art vendors on the sandy shores of Arnica Bay.

Whether you have a ticket in the final 10 or not, the Jeep drawdowns on Saturday and Sunday are fun. As fewer balls remain, patrons can buy or sell their tickets, depending on how lucky they feel and how cool they see themselves looking in a brand new Jeep.

More than 200 businesses donate services and products to be auctioned. Prizes range from spa gift certificates to movie passes and fishing equipment to artwork.

Artists participating include Maya Blume-Cantrell, Nick Cantrell, Blue Girl Beading, Anne Webb, Mel Klaas, Kevin Cobb, Kindled Arts, Liz Dowd & Max Rabb.

More info: highhopes4aut ism.org or call 251-986-7007.

Last year over 2,000 supporters converged on Pirates Cove to help raise just over $90,000.

High Hopes 4 Autism was founded by Rachael Mueller in 2009 to provide a much needed asset to not only the families affected by Autism but the entire community.

The organization serves children and families impacted by autism spectrum disorders and other developmental delays. They specialize in one on one applied behavior therapy concentrating on language development and social behavior. Each child’s program is based on their individual needs and utilizes scientifically reviewed procedures and programs. Parents are continuously trained based on their child’s individualized and changing needs.

Mueller founded High Hopes after her daughter was diagnosed on the autism spectrum. The school is located on the campus of St. Benedicts Catholic School in Elberta. That partnership enables High Hopes students to learn social skills in a naturally occurring traditional school environment.

Event Grand Sponsors include Pirates Cove; and Sandy Sansing CDJR of Foley. Gold Sponso: Hargrove Engineers & Constructors. Silver Sponsors: Anchors Aweigh RV Resort; Brooklyn Limestone; Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary; Coastal Industrial Supply; CocaCola United of Robertsdale; Cox Pools; Dixon Printing; Fairhope Building Company; Fairhope Iron Works; Fennell’s Heating and Cooling; Doug Carter/ Northwestern Insurance; Fox Warehousing & Distribution; Frances Holk-Jones State Farm Insurance; Goodwyn Mills Cawood; Gulf Shores Building Supply; Harrison Built Contracting; Hel-Co We Trim Trees; Lambert’s Cafe; Layco Marine Services; Elite Real Estate Solutions; Midway Lumber Sale; Mobile Appliance; Optimist Club of Perdido Bay; Pensacola Party Bus; Scout South Properties; Smith Plants Farm; Sun Coast Builders; Sun Coast Energy; Tide Water Security; Ultimate Landscapes; Veronica Bishop, Butler & Co. Real Estate; Ebert Agency; MarineMax Gulf Shores; 4 Lane Auto Sales.