Pirates of Fish River Christmas Boat Parade is Dec. 17

The Pirates of Fish River Christmas Boat Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at 5:30 p.m. under the Hwy. 98 Fish River Bridge and end at the Hwy. 32 Bridge, with a post parade party scheduled at Big Daddy’s. If you would like to deck your boat out and participate, email piratesoffishriver@gmail. com.