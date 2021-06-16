Home / MORE Feb 24 NEWS / Pirates of Lost Treasure Cornhole Tourney June 27

Pirates of Lost Treasure Cornhole Tourney June 27

By on June 16, 2021

Pirates of Lost Treasure Cornhole Tourney June 27

The Pirates of Lost Treasure will host a cornhole tournament at the Perdido Key Sports Bar (13583 Perdido Key Dr.) starting at noon on June 27. Registration is $20/person and open to individuals 15 years or older. Pre-registration is on the Scoreholio App. In person registration is on Sunday from 9-11 a.m. at the venue. There will be a shoot out prior to the main tournament at $5 per person. This is singles only with a blind draw for teams. The event inlcudes liquor basket and 50/50 raffles.
For more info, call Tim at (360) 710-2727 or Dana at (850) 313-4449.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!