Pirates of Lost Treasure Cornhole Tourney June 27

The Pirates of Lost Treasure will host a cornhole tournament at the Perdido Key Sports Bar (13583 Perdido Key Dr.) starting at noon on June 27. Registration is $20/person and open to individuals 15 years or older. Pre-registration is on the Scoreholio App. In person registration is on Sunday from 9-11 a.m. at the venue. There will be a shoot out prior to the main tournament at $5 per person. This is singles only with a blind draw for teams. The event inlcudes liquor basket and 50/50 raffles.

For more info, call Tim at (360) 710-2727 or Dana at (850) 313-4449.