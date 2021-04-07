Pirates of Lost Treasure elect new officers and board

Krewe will host an April 17 cornhole tourney at Sports Bar

The Pirates of Lost Treasure elected the following people to lead their Krewe this year. President: Micah Walters, Vice-President: Tim Kizziah, Secretary: Michelle Beard, Treasurer: Dana Peeterse, Membership: Donna Slawson, CFO: Stan Allsopp.

Chairmen: Mullet Toss: Eugene Jackson, Ball: Vickie Powers, Float: Dan Powers, Flotilla: Greg Slawson, Fundraiser: Cinnamon Swift, Historian: Nancy Johnson, Merchandise: Wendy Valarie, Parade: Jim Stallings, Publicity: Tonie Allsopp, Social: Holly McKnight, Sergeant at Arms: David Jolly, Sound: Molly Thibodeaux, Storekeeper: Mike Fowler, Web Master: Cory Knauer.

Secret Santa Board Members for 2021: President: Brian Young, Vice President and Secretary: Cinnamon Swift, Treasurer: Helena Joyner, CFO: Michelle Beard. New Associate Members: Gary and Vicky Decker, Greg and Penny Melendez, Scott and Mimi Strong, Gail and Judd Williams.

PLT meets the second Tuesday of every month at the Perdido Sports Bar at 6:30 PM. For more information on becoming a member, Call Donna: 501-410-2698.

The PLT will also host a cornhole tournament on Saturday, April 17th at the Perdido Key Sports Bar, 13583 Perdido Key Drive. Registration for the event is at the Perdido Key Sports Bar on Friday, April 16th from 5-8PM and Saturday, April 17th From 9-11 AM. The tournament will start at noon. Minimum age is 15, blind draw for teams, singles only. Cost is $20/per person. Info: call or text Tim (360)710-2727 or Dana (850)313-4449.