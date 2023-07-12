Pirates of Lost Treasure Elect Officers

he Pirates of Lost Treasure Mardi Gras Krewe and Secret Santa Corporation elected new officers for the coming year. Brian Young will head the Secret Santa Corporation as President. Other officers serving; Cinnamon Swift, Vice President and Secretary; Dorothy Berry, Treasurer; and Michelle Beard, CFO. Pirates of Lost Treasure elected: President: David Jolly; Vice President: Eugene Jackson; Secretary: Molly Plank; Treasurer: Michelle Beard; Membership: Holly McKnight; CFO: Stan Allsopp The following people have been elected to chair the 2023 PLT committees: Ball: Cindy Legendre; Float: Jim Stallings; Flotilla: Brenda Jackson; Historian: Tonie Allsopp; Merchandise: Wendy Velardi; Mullet Toss: Jim Stallings; Parade: Jim Stallings; Publicity: Tonie Allsopp; Social: Jenna Gaskell ; Sergeant-at-Arms: Sam McKnight; Sound: Jon Plank; Store Keeper: Nancy Stallings; Volunteer: Allison Strickland; Webmaster: Dorothy Berry. Interested in becoming a Pirate? Contact Holly McKnight at 850-637-7780 or h-mck@hotmail.com for more information. PLT meets the second Tuesday of every month.