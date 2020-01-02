Pirates of Lost Treasure Oil Baron’s Mardi Gras Ball is Jan. 18

Pirates of Lost Treasure will host their annual Coronation Mardi Gras Ball on January 18 at the Grand Hotel, located at 200 East Gregory St. in Pensacola from 6:30-11 p.m. in the Grand Ball Room. The theme for this year’s gala is Welcome to SouthforkThe Oil Baron’s Ball. The ball is open to the public. Tickets are $50/person/$85/couple. A buffet dinner is included with a cash bar. Dance to the music of The High Horse Band. To purchase tickets and for more information, contact Vickie at 850-426-5404 or vickie.jean.powers@gmail.com.