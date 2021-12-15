Pirates of Lost Treasure seek Secret Santa sponsors

The Pirates of Lost Treasure, the Perdido Key based Mardi Gras krewe, is continuing its 25 year tradition of raising money for its Secret Santa program to provide a Merry Christmas to needy families. A member of the Piradftes of Lost Treasure takes the parent shopping and spends $100 on each child. Sometimes these are the only gifts these children receive and they often ask for things like shoes and coats. The Pirates usually help around 100 children annually. Tax deductible donations can be mailed to Pirates of Lost Treasure c/o Secret Santa 10447 Sorrento Road, Suite 100, PMB 76, Pensacola, FL 32507. Please make checks payable to PLT Secret Santa. Recipients are mostly referred to the program by Southwest Escambia County churches and schools, as well as word-of-mouth. For more info, contact Brian Young at perdidosecretsanta@gmail. com.