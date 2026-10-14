Pitsios Modern Odyssey: From Greek Isles to Gulf Coast Unique Oct. 25 presentation at SBCT about search for belonging

Local Greek-American author Ted Pitsios (above) presents his own modern Odyssey from the Greek Isles to the Gulf Coast at South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Born in Tsagarada, Greece, Pitsios graduated from the Maritime Academy and sailed for many years as a merchant marine before embarking on his own American Dream. His latest three-book trilogy weaves a refreshingly forthright story that captures a deep sense of searching for belonging across multiple worlds and brings new insight into the immigrant experience.

The event will go beyond an ordinary book reading, as actors from the theatre bring characters from all three books to life on stage. Following the 2:30 pm stage presentation, a reception with the author will be held. Copies of all three books will be available for purchase, with the proceeds going to the theatre’s expansion project. Tickets are $20 and include one paperback book and admission to the stage presentation and reception featuring Greek delicacies by Geogia Roussos Catering. Additional books will be available for $15. Tickets available online at SBCT.biz.