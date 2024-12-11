PKCC Women Mean Business Support PLT Secret Santa

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce’s Women Mean Business committee presented proceeds from its 3rd Annual Holiday Party to the Pirates of Lost Treasure Secret Santa, the krewe’s nonprofit supporting families in the Perdido area. The funds will sponsor gifts for five children, helping to make their holidays brighter. WMB is dedicated to fostering the growth of businesswomen in all facets of life, organized this special holiday-themed event with the primary goal of raising funds for a local charity. Pictured: Pictured from Left to Right – Tammy Thurow – President/CEO Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce, Cindy Peer – Bayfront Plumbing, Cinnamon Swift – Secret Santa Vice President/Secretary, Brian Young – Secret Santa President, and Bridget Felder – Alabama Credit Union.