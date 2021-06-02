Plans for commercial flights out of Jack Edwards Airport canceled

Plans to offer regular flights from Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores to Atlanta, Cincinatti and Baton Rouge were canceled due to a lack of passengers. The Southeast Beach Express flights were supposd to start June 3, with daily service between Thursday and Sunday. Round-trip flights to Baton Rouge were priced at $490 Flights were priced at $590 to Atlanta and $590 to Cincinnati, according to info posted last month on ultimateairshuttle.com.

Lack of significant inventory of beach lodging and rental cars were factors in the lack of bookings, according to a Southeast Beach Express press release. The airline hopes to test the Gulf Shores market again in the summer of 2022.