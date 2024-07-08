Platinum Premier plays Christmas in July dance July 28 in Loxley

The Platinum Premier Duo from Pensacola will perform some of the greatest hits from Motown, jazz, country and rock ‘n roll at the Christmas in July Dance at the Loxley Civic Center on July 28 from 3-6p.m. The event is sponsored by The Revelers Club and admission is $20 – cash or check at the door. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages and snacks. Water, soft drinks, cups & ice will be provided. Dressy or casual holiday or summer attire is suggested. In the Spirit of Giving, The Revelers will be collecting canned goods for Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank. Please bring a canned or non-perishable food item to the dance for donation. For more info, call Cindy Youngblood at 251-623-9183.