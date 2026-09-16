Play That Goes Wrong at SBCT Sept. 18-27

South Baldwin Community Theater will present its first production of the season, The Play That Goes Wrong, for six shows from Sept. 18-27 at the Gulf Shores theater. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., and the two Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults). South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. Info: 251-968-6721.

Directed by Ashley Knowling, The play follows the accident-prone Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they attempt to perform a classic murder mystery. From missed cues and collapsing scenery to misplaced props and spectacularly bad luck, just about everything that can go wrong does.The laugh-out-loud comedy is packed with physical humor, outrageous mishaps, and nonstop surprises.

As a volunteer-powered, nonprofit organization based in Gulf Shores, Alabama, their overarching goal is to bring the dramatic arts alive to everyone by combining the talents of local residents from all walks of life.

Pictured: The Play That Goes Wrong’s director Ashley Knowling and Jude McCoy is the assistant director. Ashley brings more than 13 years of theatre experience to the stage, including the last four with SBCT. This is the third consecutive year she has directed the season opener. Ashley teaches theatre and social studies at Snook Christian Academy.