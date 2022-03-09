Playa del Rio summer concert series announced

Playa del Rio & Sandy Rootswill kick off a summer of concerts on Ole River with the May 6-8 Perdido Key Music Festival, a charity event for the Frank Brown Songwriters Fest Foundation. The fest will feature 15 bands and 50 musicians.

There is no admission fee to the fest or the summer concert series that follows. But donations to the FBISF and the musicians are appreciated. Dates are subject to change and weather conditions may cause cancellations. The concerts are bring your own chairs and BYOB. No pets allowed, and there is free parking in the gravel parking lot behind the Snappy Foods. Playa del Rio RV Resort is located at 16990 Perdido Key Dr. on Perdido Key.

The concert series lineup: May 21 – Everyday People Band; May 30 – Amanda Pruitt Band; June 8 – Glen Templeton; June 11 – Christina Christian Band; June 25 – Mason Henderson & Saucy Fuzz; July 2 – Josh Newcom & Ole River Junkies; July 16 – Rhonda Hart Band; August 6 – Nomadic Mate; August 20 – Johnny Hayes Band; September 3 – Tyler Livingston & the Absolutes; September 5 – Amanda Pruitt Band. The concerts are from 7-11 p.m.

The series is sponsored by McBride Companies, Playa del Rio RV Resort, Beachbilly Lifestyle, MissiHippie Life, Ole River Sessions, Taylor & Sean Tierce, Kim Harper Live, Sandy Roots Records and the Perdido Key Music Festival.

“Playa del Rio & Sandy Roots Records welcome our local community, family and friends to join us for all the great music events planned this summer and look forward to seeing y’all,’’ said RV Park owner and event founder Mark McBride. “Music is a part of our soul.”