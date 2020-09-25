Pleasure Island beaches set to reopen on October 2

The closure of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan beaches has been extended to Friday, October 2.

The decision was made with input from the City of Gulf Shores, City of Orange Beach, Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism and the State of Alabama. While the area has seen vast improvement over the last eight days, there is still a lot of work to be done before the beaches can be reopened safely.

The decision was made after speaking with residents, local businesses and assessing the amount of storm damage that those communities still need time to repair.

Visitors should contact their lodging accommodation provider for specific information related to their stay. All visitors must be prepared to show proof of reservation at any time in the event access to an area is restricted.

The City of Gulf Shores updates hurricane info through its website and social media channels. To receive updates via email or text message, visit www.gulfshoresal.gov and click on “Notify Me.”