Pleasure Isle 9/11 stair climbs honor bravery of all first responders

Gulf Shores Fire Rescue welcomed the Pleasure Island community and fellow first responders at their annual 9/11 Memorial Service and Stair Climb Ceremony in honor of the 343 first responders and 2,996 civilians who lost their lives on 9/11. The annual ceremony also pays tribute to the bravery of those who continue to defend our freedoms. A beachfront memorial service included keynote speaker Colonel Dan Vogel. The stair climb was at Phoenix Gulf Shores emulated the climb that first responders undertook on that fateful day. A meet-n-greet with firefighters followed. Orange Beach police & firefighters gathered again at Turquoise Place to climb in honor of the heroes of 9/11. The annual gatherings foster camaraderie among Gulf Coast first responders and the communities they serve, ensuring that the sacrifices and unity exhibited on 9/11 remain at the forefront of collective memory. It is also in support the ongoing dedication of first responders, and their unique bond to the community they serve.