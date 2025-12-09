Pleasure Isle churches present Night of the Father’s Love

Dec. 17 production at Gulf Shores Presbyterian includes orchestra

Magnolia United Methodist Church, and First Presbyterian Gulf Shores and Orange Beach will present Night of the Father’s Love on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Presbyterian Church (309 E 21st Ave.)

The presentation, featuring a live orchestra and narrators, skillfully guides the listener through the Christmas story, as though hearing it again for the first time. Narrators interject with familiar scripture passages and personal reflections, while an intriguing array of musical styles beautifully express the essence of Christmas: the gift of the Father’s love. It captures the mystery, the awe, and the palpable excitement of Christmas in a mosaic that combines fragments of the familiar with Pepper Choplin’s always-unique perspective in word and music.